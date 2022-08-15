© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

"Saving local news": As newspapers disappear, digital news consumers left disconnected

Published August 15, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT
A stack of newspapers sits atop a glass table.
Max Pixel

A new study examining "news deserts" in the U.S. finds an average of two newspapers are closing per week, and estimates that by 2025, "one-third of American newspapers that existed roughly two decades ago will be out of business."

This hour, we hear from lead author Penny Abernathy, plus, a researcher with Oxford’s Reuters Institute who found that at the same time, digital news is failing to fill the void.

"More people are disconnected, interest in news is down, selective news avoidance up, and trust far from a given," the annual Digital News Report concluded.

We'll hear from local journalists to discuss how these trends are playing out in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired July 1, 2022.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
