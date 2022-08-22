The many shipwrecks off Connecticut's shoreline

Connecticut is home to many architectural sites, but what about the ones that occur just off the coast?

Today, Dr. Nicholas Bellantoni takes us through the many shipwrecks along Connecticut’s shoreline.

We hear about what happened to these shipwrecks and how they’re being preserved so that divers will always have an opportunity to explore this piece of Connecticut history.

First up, we hear from Jacqui Rabe Thomas about some questionable practices at Hartford Healthcare and how home health aides were being impacted by it.

What questions do you have about shipwrecks in Connecticut?

GUESTS:



Dr Nicholas Bellantoni - Emeritus Connecticut State Archeologist

Emeritus Connecticut State Archeologist Jacqui Rabe Thomas - former reporter for Connecticut Public

To learn more about the Connecticut Shipwrecks Lecture at the Mattatuck Museum, visit mattmuseum.org.