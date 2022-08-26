Summers of extreme drought and floods pose challenges to local agriculture, fish and wildlife

Connecticut farms have seen fluctuating patterns of floods and drought for several years.

While 2021 brought floods that devastated many Connecticut crops, farmers are again dealing with drought this summer. This hour, we hear from local producers located in areas experiencing "Phase 2" and "Phase 3" drought conditions, per state officials.

State Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt also joins.

Plus, Long Island Soundkeeper and fish and wildlife biologist Bill Lucey has observed changes in fish populations in fresh- and saltwater, and the habitats where they live.

"Extreme weather events impact wildlife in many diverse ways," says a spokesperson for the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

GUESTS:



Hannah Platt: Owner, Provider Farms in Salem

Chris Bassette: Co-Owner, Killam & Bassette Farmstead in South Glastonbury

Bryan Hurlburt: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Agriculture

Bill Lucey: Long Island Soundkeeper, Save the Sound