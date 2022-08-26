© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Summers of extreme drought and floods pose challenges to local agriculture, fish and wildlife

Published August 26, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT
1000 (2).jpeg
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
/
Hay farmer Milan Adams releases a handful of dry soil in a recently plowed field, in Exeter, R.I., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Adams said the soil in the field is powder a foot down. Adams added that farmers are fighting more than the drought, inflation is driving up the cost of everything, from diesel and equipment parts to fertilizer and pesticides.

Connecticut farms have seen fluctuating patterns of floods and drought for several years.

While 2021 brought floods that devastated many Connecticut crops, farmers are again dealing with drought this summer. This hour, we hear from local producers located in areas experiencing "Phase 2" and "Phase 3" drought conditions, per state officials.

State Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt also joins.

Plus, Long Island Soundkeeper and fish and wildlife biologist Bill Lucey has observed changes in fish populations in fresh- and saltwater, and the habitats where they live.

"Extreme weather events impact wildlife in many diverse ways," says a spokesperson for the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil