Managing your personal finances with (or without) student loan debt

Making those student loan payments is among many Americans' monthly budgets. But with President Biden’s plan to wipe out student debt for some borrowers, what should people do with this new, discretionary income?

Today, we talk about life after student loan debt, and how to set new financial goals.

Kristin Myers, Editor-in-Chief of the Balance, a personal finance website, joins us. And we hear from a financial planner who helps clients overcome student loan debt and plan for the future.

What questions do you have about managing your personal finances after paying off student debt? Is that possible for you?

