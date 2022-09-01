© 2022 Connecticut Public

Managing your personal finances with (or without) student loan debt

Published September 1, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT
Borrower thinking about student loans.
Hanna Barczyk for NPR

Making those student loan payments is among many Americans' monthly budgets. But with President Biden’s plan to wipe out student debt for some borrowers, what should people do with this new, discretionary income?

Today, we talk about life after student loan debt, and how to set new financial goals.

Kristin Myers, Editor-in-Chief of the Balance, a personal finance website, joins us. And we hear from a financial planner who helps clients overcome student loan debt and plan for the future.

What questions do you have about managing your personal finances after paying off student debt? Is that possible for you?

GUESTS:

  • Kristin Myers - Editor-in-Chief of the Balance, a personal finance and economics website that helps people with their money questions. 
  • Tom Martin - financial planner based in Hartford Connecticut
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.'
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.'
