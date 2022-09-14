© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Burnout: Who’s looking out for teachers, paras’ mental health?

Published September 14, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT
Data show burnout among teachers in Connecticut and high job turnover among para teachers. As schools struggle to meet the mental health needs of students, who's looking out for teachers' mental health?
Olga Ubirailo
/
Getty Images
Data show burnout among teachers in Connecticut and high job turnover among para teachers. As schools struggle to meet the mental health needs of students, who's looking out for teachers' mental health?

Who supports the mental health of teachers and paraeducators?

A Gallup poll in June found that four in 10 K-12 workers in the U.S. (44%) said they "always" or "very often" feel burned out at work, outpacing all other industries nationally.

According to a Rand Corporation survey, also in June, teachers and principals in the U.S. are experiencing frequent job-related stress at a rate about twice that of the general population of working adults.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from paraeducators and a teacher trainer about resignations and mounting stress on the job.

Also, we spotlight ongoing, $8 million research under a federal grant by UConn Health, UConn School of Education, and UMass (Lowell) on ways to improve mental healthcare for teachers.

And, Catherine Shen, Connecticut Public Education reporter, weighs in.

GUESTS: 

Monique Revellese: Paraeducator, Canterbury. [Previously recorded comment.]

Cameo Thorne: Restorative Practice Trainer of Teachers & Students, New Haven. Former public school teacher.

Catherine Shen: Education Reporter, Connecticut Public Radio

Jenn Cavallari: Associate Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences, UConn School of Medicine

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
