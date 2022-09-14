Burnout: Who’s looking out for teachers, paras’ mental health?

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Who supports the mental health of teachers and paraeducators?

A Gallup poll in June found that four in 10 K-12 workers in the U.S. (44%) said they "always" or "very often" feel burned out at work, outpacing all other industries nationally.

According to a Rand Corporation survey, also in June, teachers and principals in the U.S. are experiencing frequent job-related stress at a rate about twice that of the general population of working adults.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from paraeducators and a teacher trainer about resignations and mounting stress on the job.

Also, we spotlight ongoing, $8 million research under a federal grant by UConn Health, UConn School of Education, and UMass (Lowell) on ways to improve mental healthcare for teachers.

And, Catherine Shen, Connecticut Public Education reporter, weighs in.

GUESTS:

Monique Revellese: Paraeducator, Canterbury. [Previously recorded comment.]

Cameo Thorne: Restorative Practice Trainer of Teachers & Students, New Haven. Former public school teacher.

Catherine Shen : Education Reporter, Connecticut Public Radio

Jenn Cavallari: Associate Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences , UConn School of Medicine