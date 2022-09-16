A look at efforts to ease Connecticut's "restrictive" voting laws

Absentee ballot eligibility was expanded again in Connecticut in time for the the November election, but the changes are temporary. This hour, we discuss what voters need to know with News 12 reporter John Craven, and check in on the Secretary of the State race.

Voters can request an application for an absentee ballot from their town clerk or download an application here to return to their town clerk.

Plus, former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill discusses the Yes for Freedom to Vote Early campaign she’s leading. Voters can expect to answer the following question on the ballot this November: "Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?"

Common Cause in Connecticut executive director Cheri Quickmire also joins.

Common Cause was one of several advocacy organizations that has pushed for updates to Connecticut's voting protocols, signing a letter to Governor Lamont and legislators earlier this year. They wrote, "Despite Connecticut’s progressive reputation, there are still discriminatory barriers to equal participation in our democracy for voters of color and people whose first language is not English, particularly at the local level. In fact, Connecticut has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the nation with Black and Latino voters facing limited access to absentee voting, no early voting, and longer voting lines."

GUESTS:



John Craven: Reporter, News 12 Connecticut

Reporter, News 12 Connecticut Denise Merrill: Former Connecticut Secretary of State

Former Connecticut Secretary of State Cheri Quickmire: Executive Director, Common Cause in Connecticut