A preview of must-see fall TV – plus top book picks

This hour, we preview some of the must-see TV shows and must-read books ahead this autumn.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us, plus we hear from Roxanne Coady, owner of R.J. Booksellers in Madison and Middletown.

Deggans recently wrote about "why Black characters in 'Rings of Power' and 'Little Mermaid' make fantasy better."

Addressing racist criticisms of the new Amazon Prime Video series "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" series, Deggans writes, "These new visions of classic fantasy worlds and characters are simply a reflection of our new, more multicultural world. And that's probably what most scares fans who are used to white-centered fantasy."

