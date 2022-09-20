© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

A preview of must-see fall TV – plus top book picks

Published September 20, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT
Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Ben Rothstein
/
Prime Video
Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

This hour, we preview some of the must-see TV shows and must-read books ahead this autumn.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us, plus we hear from Roxanne Coady, owner of R.J. Booksellers in Madison and Middletown.

Deggans recently wrote about "why Black characters in 'Rings of Power' and 'Little Mermaid' make fantasy better."

Addressing racist criticisms of the new Amazon Prime Video series "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" series, Deggans writes, "These new visions of classic fantasy worlds and characters are simply a reflection of our new, more multicultural world. And that's probably what most scares fans who are used to white-centered fantasy."

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil