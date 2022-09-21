© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Life long and prosper, but how?

Published September 21, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT
Kate Willison
Centenarian Kate Willison holds a photograph of herself in her 20s.

Why do some people live longer than others, and what’s different in the Blue Zones? How can we slow down aging?

This hour, we look at genetic research to extend our lifespan. We also hear about ways to delay diseases and live our best life.

And, a geriatric physician tells us why Medicare must redesign its annual wellness visit.

Also, a SuperAgers study is now enrolling people 95 years and older!

GUESTS: 

Dr. Sofiya Millman: Associate Professor of Medicine and Genetics; Director, Human Longevity Studies, Institute for Aging Research, Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Dr. Patrick Coll: Medical Director for Senior Health, UConn Center on Aging

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
