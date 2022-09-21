Life long and prosper, but how?

Why do some people live longer than others, and what’s different in the Blue Zones ? How can we slow down aging?

This hour, we look at genetic research to extend our lifespan. We also hear about ways to delay diseases and live our best life.

And, a geriatric physician tells us why Medicare must redesign its annual wellness visit.

Also, a SuperAgers study is now enrolling people 95 years and older!

GUESTS:

Dr. Sofiya Millman: Associate Professor of Medicine and Genetics; Director, Human Longevity Studies, Institute for Aging Research, Albert Einstein College of Medicine .

Dr. Patrick Coll: Medical Director for Senior Health, UConn Center on Aging