How short-term rentals (like Airbnb) impact the housing market and how we vacation
What are some issues with homestay services like Airbnb? And what’s being done to address them?
This hour, we hear from travelers about their experiences with short-term rentals.
We'll hear from an attorney representing clients with complaints about Airbnb.
And later, we learn how these short-term rentals impact the housing and rental markets in our state.
What questions do you have about the safety and ethics of homestay services?
GUESTS:
- Andrea Sachs - Washington Post Travel Writer and Journalist
- Christina Conte - Food and Travel Writer at https://www.christinascucina.com/
- Jesse Danoff - Attorney at the Mitchell and Danoff law firm in Hollister, California
- Jocelyn Ayer -Director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity
Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju contributed to this program.
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired July 28, 2022.