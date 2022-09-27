© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A sit-down with Rep. Jahana Hayes, seeking reelection in "heated" House race

Published September 27, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT
Speaker Pelosi Addresses Media On Rebuild America's Schools Act
Mark Makela / Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-CT) addresses media on the Rebuild Americas Schools Act on March 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. The act makes a $100 billion investment to both help repair and improve the physical and digital infrastructure of public schools.

The 5th District is considered Connecticut’s most competitive Congressional seat, and this year’s race is already a "heated" one, taking on issues like inflation, education, abortion and race.

This hour, we sit down with incumbent Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who’s running for reelection against Republican George Logan. She touches on these topics, and takes your questions.

George Logan is set to join the program on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

GUESTS:

  • Jahana Hayes: Congresswoman, Connecticut's 5th District
  • Paul Hughes: Capitol Reporter, Republican-American

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
