A sit-down with Rep. Jahana Hayes, seeking reelection in "heated" House race

The 5th District is considered Connecticut’s most competitive Congressional seat, and this year’s race is already a "heated" one, taking on issues like inflation, education, abortion and race.

This hour, we sit down with incumbent Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who’s running for reelection against Republican George Logan. She touches on these topics, and takes your questions.

George Logan is set to join the program on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

GUESTS:



Jahana Hayes: Congresswoman, Connecticut's 5th District

Congresswoman, Connecticut's 5th District Paul Hughes: Capitol Reporter, Republican-American