Where We Live

How Connecticut helps keep the history of agricultural fairs alive

Published September 30, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT
Photo of large prize-winning "Great Pumpkin" displayed on top of a hay bale and surrounded by mums at the Durham Agricultural Fair.
Katie Pellico
/
Connecticut Public
This year's prize-winning "Great Pumpkin" on display at the Durham Agricultural Fair.

Agricultural fairs or "country fairs" originated in New England, according to the International Association of Fairs & Expositions.

The idea was "initiated" by Elkanah Watson in 1811. IAFE explains that Watson, a "New England patriot and farmer," organized the Berkshire Agricultural Society and hosted a fair in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. "It was not a market, and was more than just an exhibit of animals." Prizes of up to $70 were awards for "the best exhibits of oxen, cattle, swine and sheep."

This hour, we hear how those traditions are carried on in Connecticut.

IMG_6025b.jpg
1 of 4  — IMG_6025b.jpg
Marla Calico
A jam-packed crowd of people work their way through vendors at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.
2 of 4  — 37627626_2103682126311368_6431838638157332480_n.jpg
"Famous" fritters can be found at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.
John Atashian
A throng of people attend the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival. Crowds are lined up at various vendors, and in the foreground, snacking on garlic-infused bites at picnic tables.
3 of 4  — Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 9.40.34 AM.png
Garlic & Harvest Festival-goers grab garlic-infused bites from hundreds of vendors.
Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival
CBA at Honey Harvest Festival 2022.JPEG
4 of 4  — CBA at Honey Harvest Festival 2022.JPEG
Tammi Worsham (right), chair of the Backyard Beekeeper Association's outreach committee, hosts a booth at the 3rd annual Honey Harvest Festival at the Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens.

Plus, we'll preview three harvest festivals in our state, including the Southington Apple Harvest Festival and the Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem.

For a full list of this year's agricultural fairs in Connecticut, click here.

Beyond The Big E, here are the fairs and festivals coming up in our state:

GUESTS:

  • Marla Calico: President & CEO, International Association of Fairs & Expositions
  • David Lapreay: Event Coordinator, Southington Apple Harvest Festival; Director of Recreation, Youth & Senior Services, Town of Southington
  • Paul Travaglino: Co-Chair, Honey Harvest Festival; Advisory Committee Member, Bartlett Arboretum
  • Dave Harkness: Co-Founder and Event Coordinator, Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil