How Connecticut helps keep the history of agricultural fairs alive

Agricultural fairs or "country fairs" originated in New England, according to the International Association of Fairs & Expositions.

The idea was "initiated" by Elkanah Watson in 1811. IAFE explains that Watson, a "New England patriot and farmer," organized the Berkshire Agricultural Society and hosted a fair in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. "It was not a market, and was more than just an exhibit of animals." Prizes of up to $70 were awards for "the best exhibits of oxen, cattle, swine and sheep."

This hour, we hear how those traditions are carried on in Connecticut.

Plus, we'll preview three harvest festivals in our state, including the Southington Apple Harvest Festival and the Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem.

Marla Calico: President & CEO, International Association of Fairs & Expositions

David Lapreay: Event Coordinator, Southington Apple Harvest Festival; Director of Recreation, Youth & Senior Services, Town of Southington

Paul Travaglino: Co-Chair, Honey Harvest Festival; Advisory Committee Member, Bartlett Arboretum

Dave Harkness: Co-Founder and Event Coordinator, Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem