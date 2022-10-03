© 2022 Connecticut Public

A look into the complicated organ transplant system in the U.S.

Published October 3, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT
Dr. Majella Doyle (center) performs a transplant recovery at Mid-America Transplant Services' operating room in St. Louis.

106,000 Americans are waiting for an organ transplant, yet federal officials have raised serious questions about the national transplant system, known UNOS, the United Network for Organ Sharing.

This hour, we learn about a confidential government report and Senate investigation, both finding serious weaknesses in the transplant system.

Washington Post health and medicine reporter Lenny Bernstein, joins us and later, we hear from the Chief of Transplant Surgery at Hartford Hospital.

But first, a Connecticut couple shares their experience waiting for a liver transplant. Kevin Prue is a Madison resident searching for a living donor. His wife Amy manages their Facebook page, Kevin’s Journey to Liver Transplant, and is a volunteer with New England Donor Services

Guests:

Catie Talarski contributed to this program which originally aired on August 18, 2022.

Anya Grondalski
Anya Grondalski is a freelance producer. She started at Connecticut Public as a radio production intern and currently assists in producing shows for Where We Live. Anya has double majors in journalism and political science at Quinnipiac University. She will be pursuing public relations for her graduate year.
See stories by Anya Grondalski
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
