A look into the complicated organ transplant system in the U.S.

106,000 Americans are waiting for an organ transplant, yet federal officials have raised serious questions about the national transplant system, known UNOS, the United Network for Organ Sharing.

This hour, we learn about a confidential government report and Senate investigation, both finding serious weaknesses in the transplant system.

Washington Post health and medicine reporter Lenny Bernstein, joins us and later, we hear from the Chief of Transplant Surgery at Hartford Hospital.

But first, a Connecticut couple shares their experience waiting for a liver transplant. Kevin Prue is a Madison resident searching for a living donor. His wife Amy manages their Facebook page, Kevin’s Journey to Liver Transplant, and is a volunteer with New England Donor Services.

Guests:



Lenny Bernstein: Health and Medicine Reporter, The Washington Post

Health and Medicine Reporter, The Washington Post Dr. Glyn Morgan: Chief of Transplant Surgery, Hartford Hospital

Chief of Transplant Surgery, Hartford Hospital Amy and Kevin Prue: Residents of Madison, CT

Catie Talarski contributed to this program which originally aired on August 18, 2022.