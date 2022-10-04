© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Second congressional district candidates discuss federal role in lowering healthcare costs

Published October 4, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BOSEMAN
FREDERIC J. BROWN
/
AFP via Getty Images
A woman holds a photograph of the late US actor and producer Chadwick Boseman during a candlelight vigil held by fans in Los Angeles on August 29, 2020. - Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero movie "Black Panther," died at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, his publicist told AFP August 28. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Incumbent Congressman Joe Courtney (Democrat), and State Rep. Mike France (Republican), candidates in the second congressional district, faced each other in a debate hosted by Connecticut Public, and moderated by Connecticut Public’s education reporter Catherine Shen, at Eastern Connecticut State University, Tuesday.

This hour on Where We Live, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror’s Lisa Hagen, federal policy reporter in Washington, D.C., breaks down the debate and the issues at stake – from rising healthcare costs and inflationary pressures to reproductive rights.

Later, we hear about ways to address disparities in death rates from cancer, following the death of Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses from colon cancer last month. Moses was the first Black head coach to lead Bloomfield High School’s basketball team to win a state championship.

We also learn about Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome or POTS – a condition that affects the autonomic nervous system, seen commonly in long-COVID patients.

The variety of topics covered in the hour makes this a magazine show.

GUESTS: 

Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter, Washington, D.C., CT Public and CT Mirror

Dr. Eric Winer: Director, Yale Cancer Center

Lauren Stiles: POTS patient and founder, Dysautonomia International. Research Assistant Professor of Neurology at Stony Brook University School of Medicine.

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
