Second congressional district candidates discuss federal role in lowering healthcare costs

Incumbent Congressman Joe Courtney (Democrat) , and State Rep. Mike France (Republican) , candidates in the second congressional district, faced each other in a debate hosted by Connecticut Public, and moderated by Connecticut Public’s education reporter Catherine Shen, at Eastern Connecticut State University, Tuesday.

This hour on Where We Live, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror’s Lisa Hagen, federal policy reporter in Washington, D.C., breaks down the debate and the issues at stake – from rising healthcare costs and inflationary pressures to reproductive rights.

Later, we hear about ways to address disparities in death rates from cancer, following the death of Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses from colon cancer last month. Moses was the first Black head coach to lead Bloomfield High School’s basketball team to win a state championship.

We also learn about Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome or POTS – a condition that affects the autonomic nervous system, seen commonly in long-COVID patients.

The variety of topics covered in the hour makes this a magazine show.

GUESTS:

Lisa Hagen : Federal Policy Reporter, Washington, D.C., CT Public and CT Mirror

Dr. Eric Winer : Director, Yale Cancer Center

Lauren Stiles : POTS patient and founder, Dysautonomia International . Research Assistant Professor of Neurology at Stony Brook University School of Medicine.