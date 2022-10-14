© 2022 Connecticut Public

Autumn gardening tips with Charlie Nardozzi

Published October 14, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT
Planting hyacinth bulbs
Kathy Quirk-Syvertsen
/
Getty Images
Planting hyacinth bulbs in autumn for spring bloom.

Charlie Nardozzi, award-winning garden writer and host of Connecticut Garden Journal, joins us to answer your autumn gardening questions. What are the best bulbs to plant this time of year? How can you make better use of the leaves piling up in your backyard? Nardozzi answers these questions and more.

But first, Connecticut Public hosted a debate on Thursday between 4th District Congressional candidates, incumbent Democratic Representative Jim Himes and Republican Jayme Stevenson. Stamford Advocate reporter Brianna Gurciullo joins us for analysis.

GUESTS:

