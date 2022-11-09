What happened on Election night 2022

Coming off the heels of Election Day, today on Where We Live we talk about the midterm election results and hear from our panel of experts.

We hear from Jonathan Wharton, Khalilah Brown-Dean and Julia Bergman. We will also hear from some of the candidates.

We break down what we saw last night and what we can expect to see from our newly elected officials.

We want to hear from you. Did you vote in yesterday's midterm?

GUESTS:



Khalilah Brown-Dean : Professor of Political Science at Quinnipiac University and host of Connecticut Public’s Disrupted

: Professor of Political Science at Quinnipiac University and host of Connecticut Public’s Disrupted Jonathan Wharton: Professor of Political Science at Southern Connecticut State University and Associate Dean at the school of graduate and professional studies

Professor of Political Science at Southern Connecticut State University and Associate Dean at the school of graduate and professional studies Julia Bergman: State Politics Reporter for CT Insider