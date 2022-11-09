© 2022 Connecticut Public

What happened on Election night 2022

Published November 9, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST
“When he grows up, he can also help to keep this country free,” said David Niemitz after voting with his son, William, 7, at Manchester High School Nov. 8, 2022.

Coming off the heels of Election Day, today on Where We Live we talk about the midterm election results and hear from our panel of experts.

We hear from Jonathan Wharton, Khalilah Brown-Dean and Julia Bergman. We will also hear from some of the candidates.

We break down what we saw last night and what we can expect to see from our newly elected officials.

We want to hear from you. Did you vote in yesterday's midterm?

GUESTS:

