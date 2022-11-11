© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Remembering the Chinese Educational Mission at the Connecticut Historical Society

Published November 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST
Journeys - Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission-066.jpg
Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission
Journeys - Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission-078.jpg
Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission
Journeys_-_Boys_of_the_Chinese_Educational_Mission_HighRes-05.jpg
Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission
Journeys_-_Boys_of_the_Chinese_Educational_Mission_HighRes-02.jpg
Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission
From 1872 to 1881, 120 young Chinese boys were sent to America on an educational exchange program.

Today, we hear the stories of these boys and what their lives looked like around New England.

We hear from the Connecticut Historical Society and learn about an exhibit honoring the Chinese Educational Mission.

Later, we hear about Connecticut’s efforts to implement a robust AAPI curriculum in our schools.

If you’re an Asian American living in our state, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Karen Li Miller - Research Historian at the Connecticut Historical Society
  • Chris Lee - descendant of one of the participants of the Chinese Educational Mission
  • Henry Qu - Data Scientist based in Boston. He worked on translating these letters.
  • Jason Oliver Chang - Associate Professor of History and Director of the Asian and Asian American Studies Institute at UConn
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public’s education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
