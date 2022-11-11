Remembering the Chinese Educational Mission at the Connecticut Historical Society

From 1872 to 1881, 120 young Chinese boys were sent to America on an educational exchange program.

Today, we hear the stories of these boys and what their lives looked like around New England.

We hear from the Connecticut Historical Society and learn about an exhibit honoring the Chinese Educational Mission.

Later, we hear about Connecticut’s efforts to implement a robust AAPI curriculum in our schools.

If you’re an Asian American living in our state, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

