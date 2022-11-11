Remembering the Chinese Educational Mission at the Connecticut Historical Society
1 of 4 — Journeys - Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission-066.jpg
Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission
GUP_MK4_1
2 of 4 — Journeys - Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission-078.jpg
Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission
GUP_MK4_1
3 of 4 — Journeys_-_Boys_of_the_Chinese_Educational_Mission_HighRes-05.jpg
Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission
GUP_MK4_1
4 of 4 — Journeys_-_Boys_of_the_Chinese_Educational_Mission_HighRes-02.jpg
Boys of the Chinese Educational Mission
GUP_MK4_1
From 1872 to 1881, 120 young Chinese boys were sent to America on an educational exchange program.
Today, we hear the stories of these boys and what their lives looked like around New England.
We hear from the Connecticut Historical Society and learn about an exhibit honoring the Chinese Educational Mission.
Later, we hear about Connecticut’s efforts to implement a robust AAPI curriculum in our schools.
If you’re an Asian American living in our state, we want to hear from you.
GUESTS:
- Karen Li Miller - Research Historian at the Connecticut Historical Society
- Chris Lee - descendant of one of the participants of the Chinese Educational Mission
- Henry Qu - Data Scientist based in Boston. He worked on translating these letters.
- Jason Oliver Chang - Associate Professor of History and Director of the Asian and Asian American Studies Institute at UConn