ARPA spending in Connecticut: How is money being used?

Published November 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST
President Biden signs the American Rescue Plan on March 11, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. The bill was one of several pieces of legislations passed by Congress to provide help to Americans during the pandemic.
Mandel Ngan
/
AFP via Getty Images
President Biden signs the American Rescue Plan on March 11, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. The bill was one of several pieces of legislations passed by Congress to provide help to Americans during the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan Act was signed on March 11, 2021. Less than two weeks later, $81 billion was released to states across the country.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from experts on the state of ARPA spending in Connecticut. How is money being used to support housing, education and infrastructure?  

Municipalities must allocate funds by December 2024 and fully spend them by December 2026.

Guests

  • Susan Raff: Chief Political reporter at WFSB
  • Alan Berube: Interim Vice President and Director of Brookings Metro at the Brookings Institution
  • Bilal Tajildeen: Co-Founder of It’s Time Waterbury
  • Darrell Bradford: President of the John Read Middle School PTA

