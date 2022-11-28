The American Rescue Plan Act was signed on March 11, 2021. Less than two weeks later, $81 billion was released to states across the country.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from experts on the state of ARPA spending in Connecticut. How is money being used to support housing, education and infrastructure?

Municipalities must allocate funds by December 2024 and fully spend them by December 2026.

Guests



Susan Raff: Chief Political reporter at WFSB

Chief Political reporter at WFSB Alan Berube : Interim Vice President and Director of Brookings Metro at the Brookings Institution

: Interim Vice President and Director of Brookings Metro at the Brookings Institution Bilal Tajildeen : Co-Founder of It’s Time Waterbury

: Co-Founder of Darrell Bradford: President of the John Read Middle School PTA

