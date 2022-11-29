© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Fund for Teachers fellows explore "self-directed" professional development

Published November 29, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST
20220624_152725 copy.png
Garrett Griffin Jr.
New Haven teachers Kurt Zimmerman, Garrett Griffin Jr. and Rayna Walters visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture while on their Fund for Teachers co-fellowship.

New Haven social studies teacher Garrett Griffin Jr. noticed his students were treading lightly around "topics such as slavery and ancestry." He set out to learn more in order to spotlight "the complexities and rich accomplishments of the descendants of Africa."

By looking into this history, Griffin said, "I hope to empower my students about our complex past for the ultimate purpose of increasing their academic performance."

When Erin Caouette, a Southington High School English teacher, learned about the stark spike in violence against the AAPI community, she sought out opportunities to study the history of discrimination, and to diversify her source material.

This hour, we hear from Garrett and Erin about their experiences as fellows of Fund for Teachers (FFT), a grant program supporting K-through-12 teachers in pursuing professional learning opportunities outside of the classroom. They are two of nearly 900 Fund for Teachers fellows from Connecticut.

thumbnail_image3.jpg
1 of 2  — thumbnail_image3.jpg
Fund for Teachers fellows showcase their experience, including 2022 Teacher of the Year Kim King.
Fund for Teachers / Carrie Caton
Southington High School teacher Erin Caouette observed a “Tree of Hope” in LA’s Little Tokyo while studying AAPI history as a Fund for Teachers fellow.
2 of 2  — Tree of Hope gallery.jpg
Southington High School teacher Erin Caouette observed a "Tree of Hope" in LA's Little Tokyo while studying AAPI history as a Fund for Teachers fellow.
Erin Caouette

Plus, we hear from those fielding proposals at Fund for Teachers, who underscore the increasing importance of culturally-sustaining professional development.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
