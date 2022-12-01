© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Supporting the mental health needs of college students

Published December 1, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST
Student walking on campus with a bookbag.
iStockphoto

Suicide is the leading cause of death in college students, but are universities doing enough to provide mental health resources?

Today, on Where We Live, we talk about a growing need for more mental health support on the college campus.

We hear from Jennifer Rothman, of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and talk about what colleges can do to better aid students, and where students can go for help.

We want to hear from you - what mental health resources does your college offer? Is it enough?

GUESTS:

  • Sarah Brown - News Editor at the Chronicle of Higher Ed
  • Dr. Nick Pinkerton - Associate Dean of Counseling Services and Wellbeing at Southern Connecticut State University
  • Jennifer Rothman - Senior Manager of Youth and Young Adult Taskforce, based in North Carolina for NAMI, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
  • Alyeska Tilly - UConn Graduate Student

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public’s education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
