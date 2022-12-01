Supporting the mental health needs of college students

Suicide is the leading cause of death in college students, but are universities doing enough to provide mental health resources?

Today, on Where We Live, we talk about a growing need for more mental health support on the college campus.

We hear from Jennifer Rothman, of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and talk about what colleges can do to better aid students, and where students can go for help.

We want to hear from you - what mental health resources does your college offer? Is it enough?

GUESTS:



Sarah Brown - News Editor at the Chronicle of Higher Ed

News Editor at the Chronicle of Higher Ed Dr. Nick Pinkerton - Associate Dean of Counseling Services and Wellbeing at Southern Connecticut State University

Associate Dean of Counseling Services and Wellbeing at Southern Connecticut State University Jennifer Rothman - Senior Manager of Youth and Young Adult Taskforce, based in North Carolina for NAMI, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Senior Manager of Youth and Young Adult Taskforce, based in North Carolina for NAMI, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Alyeska Tilly - UConn Graduate Student

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

