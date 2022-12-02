© 2022 Connecticut Public

Watching the World Cup, from Qatar and Connecticut

Published December 2, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST
Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 1.54.25 PM.png
Christine Huber
/
American Outlaws New Haven
Spectators cheer on Team USA at the FIFA World Cup at Trinity Bar in New Haven.

7.2 million Americans watched the FIFA World Cup opener, AP reports. Live viewership on Fox "was up 88% from the 2018 opener."

Christine Huber, a sports analyst who organizes local Team USA watch parties in the New Haven area through American Outlaws New Haven, says she's observed an increase in local attention on the games. She and local soccer commentator Shawn Mecchi join us to discuss, and spotlight the teams and players to watch.

We also get the very latest on the games, and the geopolitical backdrop, from NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman in Qatar.

Plus, Omid Namazi joins us, assistant coach for Connecticut's top pro soccer team, Hartford Athletic, and a former coach for Iran.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano