Watching the World Cup, from Qatar and Connecticut

7.2 million Americans watched the FIFA World Cup opener, AP reports. Live viewership on Fox "was up 88% from the 2018 opener."

Christine Huber, a sports analyst who organizes local Team USA watch parties in the New Haven area through American Outlaws New Haven, says she's observed an increase in local attention on the games. She and local soccer commentator Shawn Mecchi join us to discuss, and spotlight the teams and players to watch.

We also get the very latest on the games, and the geopolitical backdrop, from NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman in Qatar.

Plus, Omid Namazi joins us, assistant coach for Connecticut's top pro soccer team, Hartford Athletic, and a former coach for Iran.

GUESTS:

