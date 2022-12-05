© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Unpacking the psychology of obesity

Published December 5, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST
Do food-laden environments really contribute to obesity or is it the other way around?
Photo illustration/Ryan Kellman/NPR
Doctors and scientists are increasingly seeing obesity as a complex disease that needs to be treated as such.

Today, we talk about the psychology of obesity, and emotional eating. We learn about binge eating disorder and how stress and trauma can impact our metabolism and how we eat.

We hear from Dr. Sherry Pagoto, Licensed clinical psychologist and professor at University of Connecticut. She researches weight management.

Going into the holidays, and the New Year, are you thinking about health and weight?

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Sherry Pagoto - Licensed clinical psychologist and professor at University of Connecticut
  • Katie Mittelstaedt - Outreach and Clinical Consultant and licensed psychologist in Florida - National Alliance for Eating Disorder
  • Dr. Jeffrey Hunger- Assistant Professor of Social Psychology Miami University in Ohio

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public's education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
