Unpacking the psychology of obesity

Doctors and scientists are increasingly seeing obesity as a complex disease that needs to be treated as such.

Today, we talk about the psychology of obesity, and emotional eating. We learn about binge eating disorder and how stress and trauma can impact our metabolism and how we eat.

We hear from Dr. Sherry Pagoto, Licensed clinical psychologist and professor at University of Connecticut. She researches weight management.

Going into the holidays, and the New Year, are you thinking about health and weight?

GUESTS:



Dr. Sherry Pagoto - Licensed clinical psychologist and professor at University of Connecticut

Licensed clinical psychologist and professor at University of Connecticut Katie Mittelstaedt - Outreach and Clinical Consultant and licensed psychologist in Florida - National Alliance for Eating Disorder

Outreach and Clinical Consultant and licensed psychologist in Florida - National Alliance for Eating Disorder Dr. Jeffrey Hunger- Assistant Professor of Social Psychology Miami University in Ohio

