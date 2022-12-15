Beach-nesting birds in Connecticut face an "uncertain future"

The latest State of the Birds report from the Connecticut Audubon Society celebrates 125 years of conservation efforts since the nonprofit's founding.

This hour, we hear about the Audubon Society's broader impact, as well as this year's report and major takeaways, from executive director Patrick Comins and other Audubon Society experts.

We'll get the latest on egrets and other wading birds featured in the report. The story of the American Oystercatcher is "one of success and hope; however, because of the increasing threat from climate change and habitat loss, its future is uncertain," writes Audubon Coastal Program Coordinator Beth Amendola.

Plus, raptor nests are back on the rise in Connecticut. DEEP wildlife biologist Brian Hess joins us to discuss.

Patrick Comins: Executive Director, Connecticut Audubon Society

Executive Director, Connecticut Audubon Society Milan Bull: Senior Director of Science and Conservation, Connecticut Audubon Society

Senior Director of Science and Conservation, Connecticut Audubon Society Elizabeth Amendola: Audubon Coastal Program Coordinator, Connecticut Audubon Society

Audubon Coastal Program Coordinator, Connecticut Audubon Society Brian Hess: Wildlife Division Biologist, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

