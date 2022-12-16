© 2022 Connecticut Public

Pandemic stress is impacting childhood obesity

By Tess Terrible,
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Published December 16, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST
A doctor listens to a child's breathing.
B Busco
/
Getty Images
A doctor listens to a child's breathing.

Numerous reports have said obesity in adults rose in the pandemic.

Childhood obesity has risen starkly too, but for different reasons than you may think.

Today, we explore how stress impacts childhood obesity.

We hear from Julia A. Snethen, co author of article, “When Pandemics Collide: The Impact of COVID-19 on Childhood Obesity.” And later, we’ll learn how to have sensitive conversations about health and weight.

What questions do you have about improving your family’s health?

GUESTS:

  • Julia A. Snethen: Professor and Director of the PhD program at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee College of Nursing
  • Dr. Melissa Santos: Chief of Pediatric Psychology and Clinical Director for Pediatric Obesity at Connecticut Children's Medical Center

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired January 13, 2022.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy leads Connecticut Public's strategies to deeply connect and build collaborations with community-focused organizations across the state.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil