© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Many beach-nesting birds in Connecticut face an "uncertain future"

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published December 19, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST
20220706Birds
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A young American Oystercatcher hops along pebbles, sand and shells at the water’s edge to keep up with an adult at Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary in West Haven, Connecticut on July 6, 2022.

The story of the American Oystercatcher in Connecticut is "one of success and hope; however, because of the increasing threat from climate change and habitat loss, its future is uncertain," writes Audubon Connecticut Coastal Program Coordinator Beth Amendola. Whether the Oystercatcher, the Piping Plover or the Semipalmated Sandpiper, beach-nesting birds in Connecticut require "continual vigilance to maintain and increase their populations."

This hour, we hear takeaways from the latest "State of the Birds" report from the Connecticut Audubon Society, also touching on the threats facing wading birds.

Plus, raptor nests are back on the rise in Connecticut. DEEP wildlife biologist Brian Hess joins us to discuss.

GUESTS:

  • Patrick Comins: Executive Director, Connecticut Audubon Society
  • Milan Bull: Senior Director of Science and Conservation, Connecticut Audubon Society
  • Elizabeth Amendola: Coastal Program Coordinator, Audubon Connecticut
  • Brian Hess: Wildlife Division Biologist, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public’s education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
See stories by Catherine Shen