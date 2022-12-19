Many beach-nesting birds in Connecticut face an "uncertain future"
The story of the American Oystercatcher in Connecticut is "one of success and hope; however, because of the increasing threat from climate change and habitat loss, its future is uncertain," writes Audubon Connecticut Coastal Program Coordinator Beth Amendola. Whether the Oystercatcher, the Piping Plover or the Semipalmated Sandpiper, beach-nesting birds in Connecticut require "continual vigilance to maintain and increase their populations."
This hour, we hear takeaways from the latest "State of the Birds" report from the Connecticut Audubon Society, also touching on the threats facing wading birds.
Plus, raptor nests are back on the rise in Connecticut. DEEP wildlife biologist Brian Hess joins us to discuss.
GUESTS:
- Patrick Comins: Executive Director, Connecticut Audubon Society
- Milan Bull: Senior Director of Science and Conservation, Connecticut Audubon Society
- Elizabeth Amendola: Coastal Program Coordinator, Audubon Connecticut
- Brian Hess: Wildlife Division Biologist, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!