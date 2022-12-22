Difficult relatives, FOMO, and grief: Navigating the holiday blues

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but the holidays can be a difficult time for a number of reasons. The pressure to buy presents, fear of missing out, and spending time with difficult relatives can make enjoying this time of year challenging.

Today, we discuss navigating the holiday blues.

Rabbi Debra Cantor and Pastor Shawn Fisher join us to discuss ways to maximize your self care during this time of year and create your own traditions to enjoy this time of year to the fullest.

What are you doing to take care of yourself and beat the holiday blues?

GUESTS:



Rabbi Debra Cantor: B'nai Tikvoh-Sholom Synagogue

B'nai Tikvoh-Sholom Synagogue Pastor Shawn Fisher: Bloomfield Congressional Church

Bloomfield Congressional Church Chester Elton: author of Leading with Gratitude and Anxiety at Work

author of and Carrie Vargas: psychologist and Regional Director of Ambulatory Services for the Behavioral Health Network at Hartford Healthcare

