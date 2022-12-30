© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

How do dogs "become themselves"? Alexandra Horowitz reflects on her "Year of the Puppy"

By Katie Pellico,
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Published December 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Quid, the dog, sits in a field of grass with blue skies overhead.
Alexandra Horowitz
/
Dog expert Alexandra Horowitz recounts her first year with puppy Quid in her latest book.

Alexandra Horowitz is a dog cognition researcher, professor and the head scientist at Barnard College's Dog Cognition Lab. Her latest book, The Year of the Puppy, follows her first experience raising a puppy.

"Instead of following an instruction manual for a puppy, I wanted to follow the puppy," she writes. "By slowing down to observe the changes in our new charge from week to week, I hoped to make new sense of the dog’s behavior in a way that is missed in a focus only on training. I wanted to keep a lens firmly on the puppy’s point of view—how they begin to see and smell the world, make meaning of it, and become themselves."

This hour, Horowitz reflects on her year with Quid, and she answers your questions.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired October 28, 2022.

