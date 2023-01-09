© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Adult use cannabis sales to begin on January 10

By Tess Terrible,
Walter Smith Randolph
Published January 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Marijuana grows beneath lights
Julianne Varacchi
/
Connecticut Public
Mother cannabis plants get tended to by a trimmer specialist in a grow room at Curaleaf’s cannabis production facility in Simsbury, Connecticut on Aug. 24, 2022.

Retailers can start selling adult-use cannabis on January 10th.

Today, we breakdown what dispensaries might look like in our state and hear what retailers are doing to prepare opening up to the public.

We hear from Skyler Frazer of the Hartford Business Journal who has been covering all things cannabis in our state.

Have you seen any dispensaries pop up in your town?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Walter Smith Randolph
Walter Smith Randolph is the Investigative Editor and Director of The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Broadcasting. The New York City native comes to CT Public after a decade of reporting at local tv stations across the country.
