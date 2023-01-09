Adult use cannabis sales to begin on January 10

Retailers can start selling adult-use cannabis on January 10th.

Today, we breakdown what dispensaries might look like in our state and hear what retailers are doing to prepare opening up to the public.

We hear from Skyler Frazer of the Hartford Business Journal who has been covering all things cannabis in our state.

Have you seen any dispensaries pop up in your town?

GUESTS:



Jeffrey Marrero: Marrero Consulting LLC based in Stamford, Connecticut

Marrero Consulting LLC based in Stamford, Connecticut Skyler Frazer: Staff Writer at Hartford Business Journal

Staff Writer at Hartford Business Journal Benjamin Zachs: COO of Fine Fettle

COO of Fine Fettle Commissioner Michelle Seagull : Department of Consumer Protection of Connecticut

: Department of Consumer Protection of Connecticut Jim Haddadin: Data Reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public