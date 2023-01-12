Bill Keller talks about his new book, "What's Prison For?"

The pandemic led to a decline in the incarcerated population, and many states have been re-evaluating the purpose of prisons.

In this hour, Bill Keller, Founding Editor-in-Chief of the Marshall Project, joins us to talk about his new book, What’s Prison For? Punishment and Rehabilitation in the Age of Mass Incarceration.

Keller details how the United States prison population became so massive and what we can learn from how other countries treat and house people in prison.

GUESTS:



Bill Keller - Founding Editor-in-Chief of the Marshall Project and author of What’s Prison For? Punishment and Rehabilitation in the Age of Mass Incarceration

Founding Editor-in-Chief of the Marshall Project and author of Mike Wessler - Communications Director for the Prison Policy Initiative based out of East Hampton, Massachusetts

Communications Director for the Prison Policy Initiative based out of East Hampton, Massachusetts State Senator Gary Winfield - Democrat representing the tenth district in New Haven and West Haven.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired October 17, 2022.