Bill Keller talks about his new book, "What's Prison For?"

By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Tess Terrible
Published January 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
"People end up in jail primarily and stay in jail primarily because they don't have the money to pay bail," says Nancy Fishman, a project director at the Vera Institute.

The pandemic led to a decline in the incarcerated population, and many states have been re-evaluating the purpose of prisons.

In this hour, Bill Keller, Founding Editor-in-Chief of the Marshall Project, joins us to talk about his new book, What’s Prison For? Punishment and Rehabilitation in the Age of Mass Incarceration.

Keller details how the United States prison population became so massive and what we can learn from how other countries treat and house people in prison.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired October 17, 2022.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy leads Connecticut Public's strategies to deeply connect and build collaborations with community-focused organizations across the state.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
