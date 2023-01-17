© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Exploring majestic Antarctica

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 17, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST
Pieces of thawing ice are scattered along the beachshore at Punta Hanna, Livingston Island, Antarctica.
Natacha Pisarenko
/
AP
Pieces of thawing ice are scattered along the beachshore at Punta Hanna, Livingston Island, Antarctica.

Known as the seventh continent, Antarctica is much more than a home to penguins!

Today, we explore the least inhabited continent in the world.

We hear about how climate change impacts wildlife in Antarctica and what life looks like for those who live and work there.

GUESTS:

  • David W. Brown: contributor to the New Yorker and author to the forthcoming book The Outside Cats
  • Matt Jordan: Project Manager for Antarctica New Zealand and board member for the Antarctician Society
  • Claire Christian: Executive Director of ASOC or the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition
  • Talbot Andrews: Assistant Professor with the Department of Political Science, studying climate policy at the University of Connecticut

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired December 8, 2022.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public’s education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
See stories by Catherine Shen