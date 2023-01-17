Exploring majestic Antarctica

Known as the seventh continent, Antarctica is much more than a home to penguins!

Today, we explore the least inhabited continent in the world.

We hear about how climate change impacts wildlife in Antarctica and what life looks like for those who live and work there.

GUESTS:



David W. Brown: contributor to the New Yorker and author to the forthcoming book The Outside Cats

contributor to the New Yorker and author to the forthcoming book Matt Jordan: Project Manager for Antarctica New Zealand and board member for the Antarctician Society

Project Manager for Antarctica New Zealand and board member for the Antarctician Society Claire Christian: Executive Director of ASOC or the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition

Executive Director of ASOC or the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition Talbot Andrews: Assistant Professor with the Department of Political Science, studying climate policy at the University of Connecticut

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired December 8, 2022.

