Recreational cannabis rollout in Connecticut: Criminal charge erasure, equity and economics

By Katie Pellico,
Frankie Graziano
Published January 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST
Mother cannabis plants get tended to by a trimmer specialist in a grow room at Curaleaf’s cannabis production facility in Simsbury, Connecticut on Aug. 24, 2022.

Some 44,000 Connecticut residents have had low-level cannabis possession charges "fully or partially erased" from their records this month, as promised within the state's recreational marijuana legislation.

Later this year, after facing delays since its passage in 2021, the Clean Slate Law is set to do the same for five-times as many locals with other low-level offenses. Fox 61 reports lawmakers agree both these laws are a "down payment" on work to be done this legislative session.

This hour, we’ll discuss what’s ahead with criminal record expungement, and big-picture with Connecticut’s recreational rollout. How does the rollout compare to other states so far, including nearby Massachusetts? And how are community stakeholders being involved in the process, after promises made through the state’s Social Equity Council?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
