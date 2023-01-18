Recreational cannabis rollout in Connecticut: Criminal charge erasure, equity and economics

Some 44,000 Connecticut residents have had low-level cannabis possession charges "fully or partially erased" from their records this month, as promised within the state's recreational marijuana legislation.

Later this year, after facing delays since its passage in 2021, the Clean Slate Law is set to do the same for five-times as many locals with other low-level offenses. Fox 61 reports lawmakers agree both these laws are a "down payment" on work to be done this legislative session.

This hour, we’ll discuss what’s ahead with criminal record expungement, and big-picture with Connecticut’s recreational rollout. How does the rollout compare to other states so far, including nearby Massachusetts? And how are community stakeholders being involved in the process, after promises made through the state’s Social Equity Council?

