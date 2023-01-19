Why reckless driving (and wrong-way driving) is on the rise in Connecticut

Wrong way driving is on the rise in Connecticut. Today, we discuss what’s being done to prevent wrong-way collisions in our state.

Reckless and aggressive driving has also become more apparent since the start of the pandemic. We’ll hear from the Department of Transportation in Connecticut and learn what can be done to ensure safer Connecticut roads for all its residents.

Have you seen more aggressive driving where you live?

GUESTS:



Richard Retting: Senior Program Officer for the Transportation Research Board at the National Academies of Science

Senior Program Officer for the Transportation Research Board at the National Academies of Science Fran Mayko: AAA Northeast Spokeswoman

AAA Northeast Spokeswoman Bria Lloyd: Investigative Reporter at The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public

Investigative Reporter at The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Josh Morgan: Spokesperson for Connecticut Department of Transportation