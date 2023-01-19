© 2023 Connecticut Public

Why reckless driving (and wrong-way driving) is on the rise in Connecticut

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST
Highway_traffic.jpg

Wrong way driving is on the rise in Connecticut. Today, we discuss what’s being done to prevent wrong-way collisions in our state.

Reckless and aggressive driving has also become more apparent since the start of the pandemic. We’ll hear from the Department of Transportation in Connecticut and learn what can be done to ensure safer Connecticut roads for all its residents.

Have you seen more aggressive driving where you live?

GUESTS:

  • Richard Retting: Senior Program Officer for the Transportation Research Board at the National Academies of Science
  • Fran Mayko: AAA Northeast Spokeswoman 
  • Bria Lloyd: Investigative Reporter at The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public
  • Josh Morgan: Spokesperson for Connecticut Department of Transportation

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public’s education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
