Lawmakers call for nurse protections amid "patient care crisis"

State Sen. Dr. Saud Anwar, co-chair of the Public Health Committee, joined Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Monday to announce legislation that would "address unsafe staffing" by establishing "safe patient limits," or nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, among other protections.

This hour, we discuss the proposal with Sen. Anwar, the "patient care crisis" in Connecticut, and renewed efforts to address it. AFT, a union representing many health care workers in our state, recently released the Healthcare Staffing Shortage Task Force Report, finding that the "corporatization of healthcare with profit motives has created systematic underinvestment in healthcare workers’ safety and wellbeing."

Plus, we'll hear recommendations from the National Nurse Staffing Think Tank with the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, and from the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses, AFT Local 5041, after negotiating a ban on mandatory overtime.

Saud Anwar: Democratic State Senator; Co-Chair, Public Health Committee

Vicki Good: RN; Former President, American Association of Critical-Care Nurses; Member, National Nurse Staffing Think Tank

Paul Banach: RN; Member, CT Nurses United

RN; Member, CT Nurses United Andrea Riley: RN; President, Windham Federation of Professional Nurses, AFT Local 5041