Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Lawmakers call for nurse protections amid "patient care crisis"

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published January 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST
Windham Hospital Nurses Strike
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Steve Johnson, former president of the Windham Community Memorial Hospital United Employees, AFT Local 5099 union, supporting the union workers as they push for pay raises and the elimination of mandatory overtime during a 48-hour unfair labor practice strike outside of Windham Community Memorial Hospital in Willimantic, Connecticut on September 23, 2022.

State Sen. Dr. Saud Anwar, co-chair of the Public Health Committee, joined Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Monday to announce legislation that would "address unsafe staffing" by establishing "safe patient limits," or nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, among other protections.

This hour, we discuss the proposal with Sen. Anwar, the "patient care crisis" in Connecticut, and renewed efforts to address it. AFT, a union representing many health care workers in our state, recently released the Healthcare Staffing Shortage Task Force Report, finding that the "corporatization of healthcare with profit motives has created systematic underinvestment in healthcare workers’ safety and wellbeing."

Plus, we'll hear recommendations from the National Nurse Staffing Think Tank with the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, and from the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses, AFT Local 5041, after negotiating a ban on mandatory overtime.

GUESTS:

  • Saud Anwar: Democratic State Senator; Co-Chair, Public Health Committee
  • Vicki Good: RN; Former President, American Association of Critical-Care Nurses; Member, National Nurse Staffing Think Tank
  • Paul Banach: RN; Member, CT Nurses United
  • Andrea Riley: RN; President, Windham Federation of Professional Nurses, AFT Local 5041

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public’s education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
