Where We Live

A year for housing legislation: What we might see in the 2023 session

By Tess Terrible,
Frankie Graziano
Published January 25, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST
The Rockview apartments, an affordable housing community in New Haven, CT on April 9, 2021.

One of the biggest focuses for the 2023 legislative session is housing. Rent has gone up for many Connecticut residents at a time when inflation limits what they can afford to pay. They face a lack of affordable housing in Connecticut – and eviction.

Today, we talk about the housing market in our state, and what legislative action we might see in the future.

We hear from those covering housing across our state including Jacqueline Rabe Thomas of Hearst Media and Ginny Monk from the Connecticut Mirror.

Advocates are calling for rent caps and better protections against evictions, as well as more low income housing for residents of a variety of economic backgrounds and circumstances. Are you seeing enough affordable housing where you live?

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
