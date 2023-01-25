A year for housing legislation: What we might see in the 2023 session

One of the biggest focuses for the 2023 legislative session is housing. Rent has gone up for many Connecticut residents at a time when inflation limits what they can afford to pay. They face a lack of affordable housing in Connecticut – and eviction.

Today, we talk about the housing market in our state, and what legislative action we might see in the future.

We hear from those covering housing across our state including Jacqueline Rabe Thomas of Hearst Media and Ginny Monk from the Connecticut Mirror.

Advocates are calling for rent caps and better protections against evictions, as well as more low income housing for residents of a variety of economic backgrounds and circumstances. Are you seeing enough affordable housing where you live?

GUESTS:



Ginny Monk: Children's issues and Housing Reporter for the CT Mirror

Children's issues and Housing Reporter for the CT Mirror Jacqui Rabe Thomas: Investigative Reporter for Hearst Media

Investigative Reporter for Hearst Media Christine Stuart: Editor-in-Chief of CT News Junkie