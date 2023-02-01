© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What do the national debt ceiling and a state budget surplus mean for you

By Tess Terrible,
Frankie Graziano
Published February 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST
US-CURRENCY-MONEY-DOLLAR
Eva Hambach
/
Getty
An employee examines a sheet of 5 USD notes as it comes off the printing machine at the US Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC July 20, 2018. - The production of US currency involves numerous and distinctive steps including designing, engraving, siderography, plate making, offset printing, inspection and packaging.

A U.S. debt default could be detrimental to federal employees, those in the military, and beneficiaries of Social Security and other government programs.

Connecticut currently has the largest budget surplus in the state’s history. How the surplus might be utilized is still unknown.

Today on Where We Live, we talk about what we might see prioritized in this year’s state budget, and how Congress could respond to the debt ceiling.

We’ll also discuss what hitting the debt ceiling could mean for Connecticut residents.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano