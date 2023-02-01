What do the national debt ceiling and a state budget surplus mean for you
A U.S. debt default could be detrimental to federal employees, those in the military, and beneficiaries of Social Security and other government programs.
Connecticut currently has the largest budget surplus in the state’s history. How the surplus might be utilized is still unknown.
Today on Where We Live, we talk about what we might see prioritized in this year’s state budget, and how Congress could respond to the debt ceiling.
We’ll also discuss what hitting the debt ceiling could mean for Connecticut residents.
GUESTS:
- Dan Haar: Associate Editor and Columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Ebong Udoma: Senior Reporter at WSHU
- Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter for Connecticut Public and Connecticut Mirror
- Keith Phaneuf: Budget Reporter, Connecticut Mirror
