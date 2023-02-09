Unpacking violence, bias and trauma in the AAPI community

We are hearing a lot more about hate crimes against members of the AAPI community - that’s the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The recent shootings in California are only one of many acts of violence carried out against this population.

Acts of physical violence aren’t the only thing we’re seeing. According to a study in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, “one-third of Asian respondents report bias victimization during the pandemic.”

Today, we talk about how these incidents are impacting the mental health and collective trauma of this community.

We will hear from activists within the AAPI community in Connecticut. And we want to hear from you too.

GUESTS:



Christine Kim: co-founder of aapiNHV

co-founder of aapiNHV Quan Tran: Senior Lecturer in Ethnicity, Race and Migration, Acting Director of Undergraduate Studies at Yale University, and a member of Asian Pacific American Coalition

Senior Lecturer in Ethnicity, Race and Migration, Acting Director of Undergraduate Studies at Yale University, and a member of Asian Pacific American Coalition Mike Keo: Founder of #IAMNOTAVIRUS