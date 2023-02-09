© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Unpacking violence, bias and trauma in the AAPI community

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST
US-CRIME-SHOOTING-RACISM-ASIAN
Ringo Chiu
/
Getty
A woman holding a candle and an anti-hate sign takes part in a candlelight vigil in standing up against Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) hate and violence, at Almansor Park in Alhambra, California, on March 20, 2021.

We are hearing a lot more about hate crimes against members of the AAPI community - that’s the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The recent shootings in California are only one of many acts of violence carried out against this population.

Acts of physical violence aren’t the only thing we’re seeing. According to a study in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, “one-third of Asian respondents report bias victimization during the pandemic.”

Today, we talk about how these incidents are impacting the mental health and collective trauma of this community.

We will hear from activists within the AAPI community in Connecticut. And we want to hear from you too.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
