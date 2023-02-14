The 'hidden history' of Valentine's Day – and how to make it your own

Elizabeth Nelson, a associate professor of history at University of Nevada Las Vegas, has examined the "hidden history of Valentine’s Day." Beyond the pressures of consumer culture, or any outsized emphasis on romantic love, she says there's been a yearning for something more sincere "from the very beginning."

This hour, Nelson digs into the history of this holiday, helping distinguish tall tale from true story.

Plus, one writer and poetry-lover has meditated on the potential of this celebration, and the many forms love takes. Lindsey Weishar joins us.

GUESTS:



Elizabeth Nelson: Associate Professor of History, University of Nevada Las Vegas

Associate Professor of History, University of Nevada Las Vegas Lindsey Weishar: Freelance Writer, The Catholic Post, Ploughshares, and Stamford-based Verily; Poet