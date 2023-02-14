© 2023 Connecticut Public

The 'hidden history' of Valentine's Day – and how to make it your own

By Katie Pellico,
Anya GrondalskiCatherine Shen
Published February 14, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST
Published by L. Prang & Co., Boston, [1882]
Library of Congress
A Valentine's Day chromolithograph shows a flower arrangement with verse.

Elizabeth Nelson, a associate professor of history at University of Nevada Las Vegas, has examined the "hidden history of Valentine’s Day." Beyond the pressures of consumer culture, or any outsized emphasis on romantic love, she says there's been a yearning for something more sincere "from the very beginning."

This hour, Nelson digs into the history of this holiday, helping distinguish tall tale from true story.

Plus, one writer and poetry-lover has meditated on the potential of this celebration, and the many forms love takes. Lindsey Weishar joins us.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Anya Grondalski
Anya Grondalski is a freelance producer. She started at Connecticut Public as a radio production intern and currently assists in producing shows for Where We Live. Anya has double majors in journalism and political science at Quinnipiac University. She will be pursuing public relations for her graduate year.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
