ChatGPT and AI are changing how we think about academic integrity
Artificial intelligence and the academic world is colliding and challenging colleges to develop stronger policies around academic integrity.
Today, we talk about how Chatgpt - a new AI app - is taking universities by storm. We’ll also learn about some of the bigger conversations around AI and ethics. Many times, these applications are built with biases, sometimes leading to devastating consequences.
Reid Blackman, author of Ethical Machines, says companies need to keep this in mind when using these programs.
Have you tested out Chatgpt?
GUESTS:
- Reid Blackman: author of Ethical Machines: Your Concise Guide to Totally Unbiased, Transparent, and Respectful AI
- Alfred Guy: R.W.B. Lewis Director of Writing and Tutoring at Yale University
- Jeff Young: Editor of EdSurge, an education journalism initiative
