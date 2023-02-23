© 2023 Connecticut Public

ChatGPT and AI are changing how we think about academic integrity

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Denis Hamilton Playing Cards with His Wife and a Robot
1 of 2  — Denis Hamilton Playing Cards with His Wife and a Robot
(Original Caption) "No cheating, please," Robert cautions, as he sits down for a friendly hand with his bosses, Denis Hamilton and pretty Diana Dors. After dinner dishes are out of the way, it's fun to have a quiet game with the man of steel.
Bettmann Archive / Getty
ai questions.PNG
2 of 2  — ai questions.PNG
Our senior producer Tess Terrible tried out ChatGPT for this program. She asked it to “write some questions about AI ethics.” Here is the full set of questions it provided.
ChatGPT / ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence and the academic world is colliding and challenging colleges to develop stronger policies around academic integrity.

Today, we talk about how Chatgpt - a new AI app - is taking universities by storm. We’ll also learn about some of the bigger conversations around AI and ethics. Many times, these applications are built with biases, sometimes leading to devastating consequences.

Reid Blackman, author of Ethical Machines, says companies need to keep this in mind when using these programs.

Have you tested out Chatgpt?

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen