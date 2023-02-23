ChatGPT and AI are changing how we think about academic integrity

Artificial intelligence and the academic world is colliding and challenging colleges to develop stronger policies around academic integrity.

Today, we talk about how Chatgpt - a new AI app - is taking universities by storm. We’ll also learn about some of the bigger conversations around AI and ethics. Many times, these applications are built with biases, sometimes leading to devastating consequences.

Reid Blackman, author of Ethical Machines, says companies need to keep this in mind when using these programs.

Have you tested out Chatgpt?

