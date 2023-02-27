© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

One year in, CT's Ukrainian community reflect on the war in Ukraine

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Ukrainian Family Welcomed To West Haven
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Four-year-old Adam Bizyayev rounds the corner into the Clerk’s office in West Haven City Hall, April of 2022. His parents fled Kharkiv, Ukraine with him and his two siblings after the Russian invasion and now are staying with a host in West Haven, Connecticut. Municipal workers and community members greeted the family with pizza, cake, and toys for the children on Monday, a few days after they arrived.

We just passed the one marker of the war in Ukraine.

President Biden’s recent trip abroad signified the United States’ support of Ukraine, but experts are saying that the end of the war is not in sight. Americans are divided on how involved our country should be in the war effort. Would you like to see the United States increase military aid for Ukraine?

Today, we talk to members of the Ukrainian diaspora living in Connecticut, as well as a Ukrainian American, currently living in Ukraine to support the war effort. What should Connecticut residents do to support Ukrainians living in our state?

You can learn more about sponsoring a family from Ukraine by visiting Connecticut for Ukraine.

GUESTS

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
Catherine Shen