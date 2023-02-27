One year in, CT's Ukrainian community reflect on the war in Ukraine

We just passed the one marker of the war in Ukraine.

President Biden’s recent trip abroad signified the United States’ support of Ukraine, but experts are saying that the end of the war is not in sight. Americans are divided on how involved our country should be in the war effort. Would you like to see the United States increase military aid for Ukraine?

Today, we talk to members of the Ukrainian diaspora living in Connecticut, as well as a Ukrainian American, currently living in Ukraine to support the war effort. What should Connecticut residents do to support Ukrainians living in our state?

You can learn more about sponsoring a family from Ukraine by visiting Connecticut for Ukraine.

GUESTS



Alex Kuzma: Chief Development Officer for the Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation

Chief Development Officer for the Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation Dana Bucin: Immigration Attorney at Murtha Cullina and Honorary Consul of Romania to Connecticut

Immigration Attorney at Murtha Cullina and Honorary Consul of Romania to Connecticut Larissa Babij: writer, translator and dancer living in Kyiv, Ukraine. Her newsletter is “A Kind of Refugee.”