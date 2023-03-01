The state of gun reform in Connecticut and beyond

There have been more than 80 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive . But gun violence isn’t just limited to mass shootings. Every day, hundreds of Americans are shot in murders, suicides, and more.

In Connecticut, there are some of the strongest gun laws in the U.S. Yet gun violence continues to rock communities across the state. While Governor Ned Lamont has put forward a comprehensive and ambitious gun safety agenda, Second Amendment groups are already pushing back. This hour, we examine the state of gun reform in Connecticut and at the federal level.

Plus, in the coming weeks, thousands of Nutmeggers — especially low income residents — are expected to lose Medicaid coverage if they don’t act soon.

GUESTS:

