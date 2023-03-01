© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The state of gun reform in Connecticut and beyond

By Meg Dalton,
Frankie Graziano
Published March 1, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST
A federal appeals court upheld the core parts of gun control laws in New York and Connecticut that ban semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
A federal appeals court upheld the core parts of gun control laws in New York and Connecticut that ban semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

There have been more than 80 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. But gun violence isn’t just limited to mass shootings. Every day, hundreds of Americans are shot in murders, suicides, and more.

In Connecticut, there are some of the strongest gun laws in the U.S. Yet gun violence continues to rock communities across the state. While Governor Ned Lamont has put forward a comprehensive and ambitious gun safety agenda, Second Amendment groups are already pushing back. This hour, we examine the state of gun reform in Connecticut and at the federal level.

Plus, in the coming weeks, thousands of Nutmeggers — especially low income residents — are expected to lose Medicaid coverage if they don’t act soon.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano