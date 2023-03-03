Forever young: The rise of the 'kidults'

Toys are occasionally marketed to "children of all ages." In recent years, market research has shown the number of toy-buyers over 12 years old is growing.

The demographic, sometimes called "kidults," now comprises a quarter of the annual toy retail market, and an impressive 60% of the market’s growth in the last year, according to market research company NPD Group.

Dr. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, a professor of psychology at Temple University, discusses why familiar toys might appeal to us today, and the links between how we played as children and how we socialize now.

Plus, one California-based slime-maker is raking in millions from children and adults alike. There's even one slime product called "Clay-Doh."

What toy from your childhood still sparks joy? Connecticut Public staffers and listeners respond.

GUESTS:



Dr. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek: Professor of Psychology, Temple University; Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution

Professor of Psychology, Temple University; Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution Olivya Soth: Co-Owner, OG Slimes