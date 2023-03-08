The future of voting rights in Connecticut

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump made false claims about voter fraud, reigniting efforts from Republicans to restrict voting access across the country. States like Florida, Texas, and Georgia all have passed sweeping voting restrictions.

But here in Connecticut, the opposite has been true. There's been a push to expand voting access, after residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of early voting last November. Now, lawmakers in the state Capitol are figuring out what that could look like in Connecticut. This hour, we look at the state of voting rights in Connecticut and at the national level.

GUESTS:



Jaden Edison: Justice Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror

Justice Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror Dr. Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford

Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford Jonathan Wharton: Associate Professor of Political Science and Urban Affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

Associate Professor of Political Science and Urban Affairs, Southern Connecticut State University Ruth Greenwood: Director of the Election Law Clinic, Harvard Law School