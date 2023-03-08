© 2023 Connecticut Public

The future of voting rights in Connecticut

By Meg Dalton,
Frankie Graziano
Published March 8, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump made false claims about voter fraud, reigniting efforts from Republicans to restrict voting access across the country. States like Florida, Texas, and Georgia all have passed sweeping voting restrictions.

But here in Connecticut, the opposite has been true. There's been a push to expand voting access, after residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of early voting last November. Now, lawmakers in the state Capitol are figuring out what that could look like in Connecticut. This hour, we look at the state of voting rights in Connecticut and at the national level.

GUESTS:

  • Jaden Edison: Justice Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror
  • Dr. Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford
  • Jonathan Wharton: Associate Professor of Political Science and Urban Affairs, Southern Connecticut State University 
  • Ruth Greenwood: Director of the Election Law Clinic, Harvard Law School

Where We Live
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
