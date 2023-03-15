How are lawmakers addressing Connecticut's housing crisis?

Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. About 34 percent of residents are paying more than a third of their income to housing costs. That’s according to the Connecticut Mirror.

From subsidizing construction to studying rent stabilization, lawmakers are currently figuring out how to best address the state’s housing crisis. Rent caps were one of the many housing-related policies being debated at the state capitol this session.

But just last week, the state legislature’s Housing Committee decided not to bring the rent cap bill forward for a committee vote. That’s despite a report from affordable housing advocates that says 72 percent of Connecticut voters expressing support for rent caps. This hour, we check in on housing reform in the state. Plus, lawmakers are also taking up the issue of birth control access this session. We get the latest on legislation that would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control.

GUESTS:

