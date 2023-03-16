© 2023 Connecticut Public

'Transforming Corrections': Highlighting resources for reentry

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published March 16, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
February 2023 - CT Policy Makers Visit Norway Prisons: Cutline Transforming Corrections
Video Screen Grab
/
Connecticut Public
At Connecticut’s York Correctional Institution in Cheshire, W.O.R.T.H. Unit mentor Shannon Sampieri is seen working with therapy dogs. After spending 20 years in York’s general population unit, Sampieri has spent the past three as a mentor in W.O.R.T.H. (Women Overcoming Recidivism Through Hard Work). The unit opened in 2018 and is inspired by German and Scandinavian prisons. It is meant to engage incarcerated individuals through mentorship, counseling and education.

Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be the third prison in Connecticut to close in two years. Connecticut Mirror's Jaden Edison reports that prison admissions have decreased by more than 11,600 people since 2013.

"The most recent increase came in the last fiscal year, when admissions rose by more than 4,300 people," Edison says, "though the numbers are far below pre-pandemic levels."

This hour, Edison joins us to discuss the closures, and the resources required to smooth reentry. Plus, Connecticut Public investigative reporter Bria Lloyd previews the latest CPTV "Cutline" all about "transforming corrections" in Connecticut.

Luis Luna uses radio and music as a tool in organizing and educating. He’s a WPKN radio producer who co-produces Abolition Transmission, "a radio show produced collectively by incarcerated abolitionists across the country." He joins us to discuss their latest episode, focused on Connecticut prisons.

GUESTS:

  • Jaden Edison: Justice Reporter, Connecticut Mirror
  • Bria Lloyd: Investigative Reporter, The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public
  • Luis Luna: Co-Creator, Abolition Transmission; Radio Producer, WPKN; Community Organizer, HUSKY for Immigrants

