Where We Live

Exploring the origins and evolution of the Peace Corps

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT

The Peace Corps celebrated its 62nd anniversary on March 1. The organization has evolved over years, faced controversy and has made an international impact on poverty.

Today, we talk to one of the architects of the Peace Corps living in Connecticut. After hearing President John F. Kennedy speak about the Peace Corps, Dan Sharp was inspired to join. He became instrumental in establishing diplomatic relations between other countries and making the Peace Corps the behemoth it is today as well.

Training and volunteering for the Peace Corps or any service organization is a rigorous experience. Have you volunteered with a service organization? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
