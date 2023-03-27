© 2023 Connecticut Public

'Stepping into the Shade' explores the tobacco industry in Connecticut

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published March 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT
June in Tobbaco Field0.jpg
Eastern Connecticut State University
/
Brian Day
June Archer, seen via drone camera, visited the shade tobacco fields at Steve Jarmoc Farms near Enfield while hosting and producing "Stepping into the Shade," a docuseries exploring Connecticut's rich history of shade tobacco farming.

A new docuseries called Stepping into the Shade is in the works, digging into Connecticut's history of shade tobacco farming.

A team at Eastern Connecticut State University, along with host and producer June Archer, tell a kind of oral history of the influence of the seasonal workers on these farms, and their influence on diversity where we live as well as the Civil Rights Movement.

This hour, we preview the docuseries and go behind-the-scenes. Do you have ties to the shade tobacco industry in our state?

GUESTS:

  • June Archer: Host; Producer; Author; Music Executive
  • Brian Day: Assistant Professor of Filmmaking at Eastern Connecticut State University, Director, Stepping into the Shade
  • Kristen Morgan: Associate Professor of Theatre and New Media Studies, Eastern Connecticut State University
  • Jason Oliver Chang:  Associate Professor of History, UConn; Director, Asian and Asian American Studies Institute at UConn

