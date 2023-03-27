'Stepping into the Shade' explores the tobacco industry in Connecticut

A new docuseries called Stepping into the Shade is in the works, digging into Connecticut's history of shade tobacco farming.

A team at Eastern Connecticut State University, along with host and producer June Archer, tell a kind of oral history of the influence of the seasonal workers on these farms, and their influence on diversity where we live as well as the Civil Rights Movement.

This hour, we preview the docuseries and go behind-the-scenes. Do you have ties to the shade tobacco industry in our state?

GUESTS:



June Archer: Host; Producer; Author; Music Executive

Brian Day: Assistant Professor of Filmmaking at Eastern Connecticut State University, Director, Stepping into the Shade

Kristen Morgan: Associate Professor of Theatre and New Media Studies, Eastern Connecticut State University

Jason Oliver Chang: Associate Professor of History, UConn; Director, Asian and Asian American Studies Institute at UConn