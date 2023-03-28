© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

A check-in with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Governor Ned Lamont talks with Lucy Nalpathanchil on Where We Live, at Connecticut Public studios in Hartford on September 08, 2022.

Today on Where We Live, Governor Ned Lamont joins us for an in-depth conversation on the 2023 legislative session and what’s happening around our state. We hear about his priorities for his second term in office.

We’ll talk about housing, road safety, healthcare, and all the issues that are impacting us where we live.

And we want to give you the opportunity to ask our state’s top official your questions. So what are your questions for Governor Lamont? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont
  • Susan Raff, Chief Capitol Reporter, WFSB TV

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
