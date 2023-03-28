A check-in with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

Today on Where We Live, Governor Ned Lamont joins us for an in-depth conversation on the 2023 legislative session and what’s happening around our state. We hear about his priorities for his second term in office.

We’ll talk about housing, road safety, healthcare, and all the issues that are impacting us where we live.

And we want to give you the opportunity to ask our state’s top official your questions. So what are your questions for Governor Lamont? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:



Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

Susan Raff, Chief Capitol Reporter, WFSB TV