'RuPaul’s Drag Race' spotlights Connecticut’s 'thriving' drag scene

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT
Robin Fierce makes her "Werk Room" entrance on Season 15 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" on MTV; and Loosey LaDuca walks the runway for the theme "Beautiful Nightmare," channeling "a special homage to Jason Voorhees, my ultimate favorite slasher villain."

While contestants with Connecticut ties have appeared on the reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race in the past, the Season 15 premiere on MTV marks the first time more than one Connecticut drag queen has been represented.

Robin Fierce from Hartford, Loosey LaDuca from Ansonia, Amethyst from West Hartford and Jax from the Bronx, raised in Connecticut, comprised this season's Connecticut contingent.

This hour, Loosey and Robin join us to discuss how they discovered drag, developed their artistry, and why they’re determined to confront misunderstanding by showcasing drag as a force for good.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired January 27, 2023.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
