© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Author Willie Mae Brown on her new book, 'My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood'

By Tess Terrible,
Catie Talarski
Published April 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
Willie Mae Brown stands behind a table with copies of her new book "My Selma" and a microphone.
1 of 3  — WMBLaunch3_Luana Maria Şeu.jpg
Willie Mae Brown at a book talk for her new book "My Selma"
Luana Maria Şeu
9780374390235.jpg
2 of 3  — 9780374390235.jpg
Book cover for "My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement"
Willie Mae Brown Author Photo
3 of 3  — Willie Mae Brown Author Photo
Willie Mae Brown Author Photo
Macmillan Children's Publishing Group

Willie Mae Brown is the author of a new book My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement. The book, written for young adults, reflects on her time growing up in Alabama and how the civil rights era shaped her coming of age. Today, we’ll hear her message for the next generation of activists.

Brown lived in Selma, Alabama until she was 17, when she moved to New York City. Growing up in Selma, she experienced the civil rights movement first hand - including meeting Martin Luther King Jr. when she was 12.

In the intro, Brown explains, “I write these stories of a Selma that I knew and loved. My own Selma. A Selma that brought me joy, troubled me, and baptized me into racial injustice and into the race for justice.”

Where We Live Senior Producer Tess Terrible guest hosts this conversation.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired February 4, 2023. Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski