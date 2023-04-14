Finding solutions to slow the fast-fashion cycle

Where do our clothes come from? According to the Textile Exchange, 52% of our clothes are made from polyester.

Fast fashion is an enormous industry, allowing us to purchase low cost clothing quickly and efficiently. But the toll these companies take on the environment is significant, and the workplace conditions for the factories that create these products are questionable at best.

Building sustainable, ethical practices into the fashion industry will be a challenge, but it’s not impossible. There are ways to slow down the fast fashion cycle, and build better quality fabrics. Today, we talk about these solutions and what fashion brands can do to build sustainability.

We learn ways to slow down the fast fashion cycle. Lucianne Tonti, a fashion consultant and author of the new book Sundressed: Natural Fibres and the Future of Fashion joins us. We’ll also hear from Reboot Eco, a zero waste and swap shop in Middletown, Connecticut.

What does shopping look like for you? Do you thrift for your clothes, or prefer the convenience of shopping online?

Miriah Kelly: Assistant Professor of Environmental Science, Southern Connecticut State University

Lucianne Tonti - consultant for sustainable designers and author of Sundressed: Natural Fibres and the Future of Fashion

Yasemin Ugurlu - Founder and Owner of Reboot Eco

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired March 14, 2023.