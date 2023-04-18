Small solutions to climate change that make a big impact

Climate change is presenting so many challenges in our region, but residents around New England are rising to the occasion.

Today, we hear from reporters from the New England News Collaborative on new solutions to mitigating climate change.

From green burials, to eliminating construction waste and even climate proofing our agriculture, we’ll hear about a variety of innovations that could make a big impact.

What is your community doing to fight climate change, where you live?

For Earth Day 2023, journalists from the New England News Collaborative worked together to tell stories of people in New England who are finding unexpected and creative ways to act on climate change. Check out more of the NENC Earth Week coverage here.

GUESTS:



Lexi Krupp: Science and Health Reporter for Vermont Public

Science and Health Reporter for Vermont Public Eve Zuckoff: Report for America fellow at WCAI

Report for America fellow at WCAI Patrick Skahill: Reporter and Digital Editor for Connecticut Public

Cori Princell of the New England News Collaborative contributed to this program.