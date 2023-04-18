© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Small solutions to climate change that make a big impact

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 18, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT
green-mount-cemetery-8-vermontpublic-reed-20230404.jpg
1 of 3  — green-mount-cemetery-8-vermontpublic-reed-20230404.jpg
Green Burial
Elodie Reed / Vermont Public
Extreme Drought in Eastern Connecticut
2 of 3  — Extreme Drought in Eastern Connecticut
Marycia Malloy, seen here watering fall vegetables in the greenhouse of Provider Farm in Salem August 2022, during a time of "extreme drought" in eastern Connecticut.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
New York City Ranks As Dirtiest City In Country In New Study
3 of 3  — New York City Ranks As Dirtiest City In Country In New Study
A woman walks past bins of trash from a construction site in Lower Manhattan, February 22, 2018 in New York City. Using data from Environmental Protection Agency, the American Housing Survey and the U.S. Census Bureau, a new report from the cleaning and janitorial company BusyBee ranks New York City as the dirtiest city in the nation.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Climate change is presenting so many challenges in our region, but residents around New England are rising to the occasion.

Today, we hear from reporters from the New England News Collaborative on new solutions to mitigating climate change.

From green burials, to eliminating construction waste and even climate proofing our agriculture, we’ll hear about a variety of innovations that could make a big impact.

What is your community doing to fight climate change, where you live?

For Earth Day 2023, journalists from the New England News Collaborative worked together to tell stories of people in New England who are finding unexpected and creative ways to act on climate change. Check out more of the NENC Earth Week coverage here.

GUESTS:

  • Lexi Krupp: Science and Health Reporter for Vermont Public
  • Eve Zuckoff: Report for America fellow at WCAI
  • Patrick Skahill: Reporter and Digital Editor for Connecticut Public

Cori Princell of the New England News Collaborative contributed to this program.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
